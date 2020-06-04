Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

5826 Greene Street - RECENTLY REDUCED:

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath is tucked away in the Rockwell Park neighborhood of Charlotte. This spacious home has new flooring and fresh paint. With a welcoming front porch and large backyard this is the perfect place to call home. It is convenient to both I-77 and I-85 and a short drive away from Uptown Charlotte!



Head northeast on Westport Rd toward Scott Futrell Dr. Turn left onto Scott Futrell Dr. Turn right onto Billy Graham Pkwy. Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 40, take ramp right and follow signs for Graham St. Turn right onto N Graham St. Turn left onto W Sugar Creek Rd. Turn right onto Greene St. Arrive at Greene St.



(RLNE5415330)