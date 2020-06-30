All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:54 PM

5414 Crisfield Road

5414 Crisfield Road
Location

5414 Crisfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
This beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home is nestled in North Charlotte, conveniently located to I-77, I-85, Northlake Mall, Shopping, Dining and More.

It boasts of an open floor plan and features a spacious great room with wood burning fireplace that flows nicely into the gourmet Kitchen and Breakfast area. Great room has a wood fireplace. The Master's Suite with En Suite includes a walk in closet,separate shower and garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs is also 3 large Secondary bedrooms.

Preregister for a self guided tour or apply on line today at wwww.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 Crisfield Road have any available units?
5414 Crisfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 Crisfield Road have?
Some of 5414 Crisfield Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 Crisfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5414 Crisfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 Crisfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 Crisfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 5414 Crisfield Road offer parking?
No, 5414 Crisfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 5414 Crisfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 Crisfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 Crisfield Road have a pool?
No, 5414 Crisfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 5414 Crisfield Road have accessible units?
No, 5414 Crisfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 Crisfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 Crisfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
