5414 Crisfield Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath home is nestled in North Charlotte, conveniently located to I-77, I-85, Northlake Mall, Shopping, Dining and More.



It boasts of an open floor plan and features a spacious great room with wood burning fireplace that flows nicely into the gourmet Kitchen and Breakfast area. Great room has a wood fireplace. The Master's Suite with En Suite includes a walk in closet,separate shower and garden tub and dual vanities. Upstairs is also 3 large Secondary bedrooms.



Preregister for a self guided tour or apply on line today at wwww.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.