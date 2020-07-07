Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5400 Green Moss Ln Available 06/01/20 Update two story 3 bed,2 1/2 bath with garage- near Billy Graham/I85 - Available 6/1/20.



Located in Heather Glen community. Laminate flooring in dining/living areas. Kitchen with eat-in area, separate dining room, living room with fireplace,1/2 bath down. Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 full size bathroom. Master bedroom extra large with walk in closet. The 2 bedrooms are very good size as well. Lite/ceiling fans in many rooms. Tons of kitchen cabinets/drawers with ceramic tile countertops. Approx 1740 sf heated area.



2 car detached garage with plenty of parking in rear of house. Nice front/side yard on corner lot. Quiet older neighborhood with easy access to I85 to get to uptown or out of town. Close to all shopping-groceries,restaurant,airport etc.



Directions: US 29/NC-27, turn left onto Ashley Road, turn right onto Tuckaseegee Road, right onto Heather Glen Lane, take 2nd left onto Green Moss Lane. Home is on the left.



Additional info/qualifications: We ask that you do drive by home/neighborhood first to access areas. General qualifications: Monthly gross income 3 time the rent. Good rental history we can verify for last 12 months. Credit score at least 550. No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



Please note final cleanup, appliance acquisition/install, minor issues still pending but will be ready by 6/1/20 but can be previewed now with appt.



