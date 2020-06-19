All apartments in Charlotte
534 Steel Gardens Boulevard

534 Steel Gardens Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

534 Steel Gardens Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
FULLY FURNISHED townhouse in the heart of NoDa- a fully walkable vibrant community in one of Charlotte's hottest neighborhoods! Modern and luxurious finishes w/ designer decor and custom furniture that perfectly accentuates the space. Open floor plan w/ chef's kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite countertops. Three large bedrooms w/ beautiful wood flooring, private bathrooms w/ dual vanities and fantastic rooftop terrace & enclosed rear patio w/ outdoor furnishings for all-season enjoyment! EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED when we say "fully furnished." Just move right in and enjoy the luxurious living in this private townhouse and explore! Across from beautiful Spencer Park where many locals join together to play various sports. Walk or bike to the neighborhood gym, coffee shop, breweries, local restaurants, entertainment venues and the new light rail line connecting you directly to Center City! 6-months or 12-months rental option is preferred. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have any available units?
534 Steel Gardens Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have?
Some of 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
534 Steel Gardens Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard offer parking?
No, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Steel Gardens Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
