5032 Broken Saddle Lane

Fully Remodeled Ranch Style Home In South Park! - Located minutes from South Park is this newly renovated ranch home which has so much to offer! With 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 additional rooms in the full basement, this versatile space will impress you as soon as you walk in. On the main floor, you will find refinished dark hardwood floors throughout the dining room, living room, and bedrooms. The walls and trim have been freshly painted all throughout the home with an appealing light gray color. Formal living room with built-in shelf storage and a gas log fireplace which has been painted white. The kitchen comes fully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and marble tile flooring. Spacious eating area off of the kitchen. Walk downstairs to a fully finished basement, with new LVT flooring, a large open space that can be used as an entertainment room, or a game room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a laundry with washer and dryer included. A heated recreational room also located in the basement, which can be used as a storage, or an office space. So much detail was put into making this home special, and is ready for you to move in! Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.



*Disclosure: Two basement bedrooms do not have windows, but they are spacious, have closets and have the full potential to be utilized as bedrooms.



Pets are conditional.



Call us today to schedule a tour!



