All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5032 Broken Saddle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5032 Broken Saddle Lane
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

5032 Broken Saddle Lane

5032 Broken Saddle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5032 Broken Saddle Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled Ranch Style Home In South Park! - Located minutes from South Park is this newly renovated ranch home which has so much to offer! With 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 2 additional rooms in the full basement, this versatile space will impress you as soon as you walk in. On the main floor, you will find refinished dark hardwood floors throughout the dining room, living room, and bedrooms. The walls and trim have been freshly painted all throughout the home with an appealing light gray color. Formal living room with built-in shelf storage and a gas log fireplace which has been painted white. The kitchen comes fully renovated with all new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and marble tile flooring. Spacious eating area off of the kitchen. Walk downstairs to a fully finished basement, with new LVT flooring, a large open space that can be used as an entertainment room, or a game room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a laundry with washer and dryer included. A heated recreational room also located in the basement, which can be used as a storage, or an office space. So much detail was put into making this home special, and is ready for you to move in! Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

*Disclosure: Two basement bedrooms do not have windows, but they are spacious, have closets and have the full potential to be utilized as bedrooms.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4988043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have any available units?
5032 Broken Saddle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have?
Some of 5032 Broken Saddle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Broken Saddle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Broken Saddle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Broken Saddle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane offer parking?
No, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have a pool?
No, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Broken Saddle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Broken Saddle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte