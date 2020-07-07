All apartments in Charlotte
4948 Sardis Rd Apt
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4948 Sardis Rd Apt

4948 Sardis Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4948 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a98046b090 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. SOUTHPOINT-Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with beautiful wood flooring and large kitchen. Inclosed balcony for a nice area for viewing the outdoors. Ceiling fans through out. Located near the fabuleous shopping and dining area of Southpoint Pet friendly upon owner's approval Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have any available units?
4948 Sardis Rd Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have?
Some of 4948 Sardis Rd Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 Sardis Rd Apt currently offering any rent specials?
4948 Sardis Rd Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 Sardis Rd Apt pet-friendly?
Yes, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt is pet friendly.
Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt offer parking?
No, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt does not offer parking.
Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have a pool?
No, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt does not have a pool.
Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have accessible units?
No, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 Sardis Rd Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4948 Sardis Rd Apt does not have units with dishwashers.

