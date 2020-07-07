4948 Sardis Rd Apt

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a98046b090 ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. SOUTHPOINT-Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with beautiful wood flooring and large kitchen. Inclosed balcony for a nice area for viewing the outdoors. Ceiling fans through out. Located near the fabuleous shopping and dining area of Southpoint Pet friendly upon owner's approval Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring