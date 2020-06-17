All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4541 Wedgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4541 Wedgewood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4541 Wedgewood Drive

4541 Wedgewood Drive · (704) 556-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4541 Wedgewood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4541 Wedgewood Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building. Updated, gorgeous Kitchen with ceiling fan, breakfast area, laundry area with Washer and Dryer furnished, Appliances (Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and disposal), a Large Living Room (with wood fireplace), Dining Room with chair molding and chandelier, a Den with ceiling fan and built-in shelves, Master BR with En-Suite bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring & glass enclosed Shower. Additional features include gleaming wood floors throughout, Central Heat (gas) and Air Conditioning. This home is near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown & SouthEnd with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. It was built in 1959 and features approx 1669sf of living space. PETS NEGOTIABLE. Renter is required to provide renter's insurance.NO SMOKING. Directions: from South Park take Fairview to Tyvola to (L) on Farmbrook, (R) on Fairbanks, (L) on Wedgewood.

(RLNE5598104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
4541 Wedgewood Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have?
Some of 4541 Wedgewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Wedgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Wedgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 4541 Wedgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 Wedgewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4541 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4541 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 Wedgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4541 Wedgewood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity