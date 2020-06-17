Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4541 Wedgewood Drive - Madison Park- Gorgeous, updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom brick ranch is located on a large corner lot (.356 acre). The exterior of the home features a screened in back porch, and separate storage building. Updated, gorgeous Kitchen with ceiling fan, breakfast area, laundry area with Washer and Dryer furnished, Appliances (Range/Oven, side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher and disposal), a Large Living Room (with wood fireplace), Dining Room with chair molding and chandelier, a Den with ceiling fan and built-in shelves, Master BR with En-Suite bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring & glass enclosed Shower. Additional features include gleaming wood floors throughout, Central Heat (gas) and Air Conditioning. This home is near the Park Rd. Shopping Center, South Park, Uptown & SouthEnd with easy access to I-77, I-85 and the Airport. It was built in 1959 and features approx 1669sf of living space. PETS NEGOTIABLE. Renter is required to provide renter's insurance.NO SMOKING. Directions: from South Park take Fairview to Tyvola to (L) on Farmbrook, (R) on Fairbanks, (L) on Wedgewood.



