450 W. Worthington Ave

3 Bedroom townhome in Wilmore - Located minutes from Uptown and South End in the Wilmore Walk community is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story townhome. Open floor plan with a spacious living room, featuring rich laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with refinished gray cabinets, granite countertops w/breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a luxury attached bath and walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Fenced in patio perfect for entertaining. A few blocks from the light rail and all the attractions of Southend. 1 assigned parking space, water included, pets are conditional.



