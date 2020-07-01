All apartments in Charlotte
450 W. Worthington Ave

450 West Worthington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

450 West Worthington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom townhome in Wilmore - Located minutes from Uptown and South End in the Wilmore Walk community is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story townhome. Open floor plan with a spacious living room, featuring rich laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with refinished gray cabinets, granite countertops w/breakfast bar. The master bedroom has a luxury attached bath and walk-in closet. Washer & Dryer included. Fenced in patio perfect for entertaining. A few blocks from the light rail and all the attractions of Southend. 1 assigned parking space, water included, pets are conditional.

(RLNE5745344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 W. Worthington Ave have any available units?
450 W. Worthington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 W. Worthington Ave have?
Some of 450 W. Worthington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 W. Worthington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
450 W. Worthington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 W. Worthington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 W. Worthington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 450 W. Worthington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 450 W. Worthington Ave offers parking.
Does 450 W. Worthington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 W. Worthington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 W. Worthington Ave have a pool?
No, 450 W. Worthington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 450 W. Worthington Ave have accessible units?
No, 450 W. Worthington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 450 W. Worthington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 W. Worthington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

