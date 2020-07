Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available immediately. Monthly rent includes electric, water and gas. This two story townhome has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Deck off the living room has patio furniture and a bbq grill. Both bedrooms are on the second floor and each has its own bathroom. Ideal for room mates. One car garage and off street parking. Flexible on move in terms. Short term ok.