All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 424 Mather Green Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
424 Mather Green Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM

424 Mather Green Avenue

424 Mather Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

424 Mather Green Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of Dilworth surrounded by rocking chair front porch homes and tree lined streets. But just two blocks over and your in the full swing of South End. Best of both worlds. You can walk and ride your bike to some of the great things Dilworth living has to offer and then head over to the trendy south end shops, galleries and restaurants too. You can even walk or ride your bike to catch the train into uptown. Great lay out with bedroom and private bath downstairs and a full master with private bath upstairs. Nicely updated with granite countertops and SS appliances. New windows and new hvac also to help save on util bills. This unit is on the 3rd floor so no overhead noise from other building occupants. Nice deck off the kitchen and a porch off the front door. Owner prefers no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Mather Green Avenue have any available units?
424 Mather Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Mather Green Avenue have?
Some of 424 Mather Green Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Mather Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Mather Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Mather Green Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 424 Mather Green Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 424 Mather Green Avenue offer parking?
No, 424 Mather Green Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 424 Mather Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Mather Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Mather Green Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Mather Green Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Mather Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Mather Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Mather Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 Mather Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte