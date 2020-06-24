424 Mather Green Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Dilworth surrounded by rocking chair front porch homes and tree lined streets. But just two blocks over and your in the full swing of South End. Best of both worlds. You can walk and ride your bike to some of the great things Dilworth living has to offer and then head over to the trendy south end shops, galleries and restaurants too. You can even walk or ride your bike to catch the train into uptown. Great lay out with bedroom and private bath downstairs and a full master with private bath upstairs. Nicely updated with granite countertops and SS appliances. New windows and new hvac also to help save on util bills. This unit is on the 3rd floor so no overhead noise from other building occupants. Nice deck off the kitchen and a porch off the front door. Owner prefers no pets please.