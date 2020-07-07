All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 23 2019 at 2:08 AM

4213 Tillman Road

4213 Tillman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Tillman Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Tillman Road have any available units?
4213 Tillman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4213 Tillman Road currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Tillman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Tillman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Tillman Road is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Tillman Road offer parking?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Tillman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Tillman Road have a pool?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Tillman Road have accessible units?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Tillman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Tillman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Tillman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

