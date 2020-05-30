All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

415 Mather Green Avenue #A

415 Mather Green Ave · No Longer Available
Location

415 Mather Green Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy 1 Bedroom Condo Located In Dilworth & Southend! -

Located in Olmsted Park at Dilworth is this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. 5 mins to uptown. The property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bath. Tile in the bath, including tub. The patio contains outside storage and a view of the pool. Restaurants, shops, light rail, and grocery shopping are all within walking distance!

Washer/Dryer Included!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5034044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have any available units?
415 Mather Green Avenue #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have?
Some of 415 Mather Green Avenue #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Mather Green Avenue #A currently offering any rent specials?
415 Mather Green Avenue #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Mather Green Avenue #A pet-friendly?
No, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A offer parking?
No, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A does not offer parking.
Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have a pool?
Yes, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A has a pool.
Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have accessible units?
No, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Mather Green Avenue #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Mather Green Avenue #A does not have units with dishwashers.
