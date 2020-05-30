415 Mather Green Avenue #A

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom Condo Located In Dilworth & Southend! -



Located in Olmsted Park at Dilworth is this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. 5 mins to uptown. The property features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and attached bath. Tile in the bath, including tub. The patio contains outside storage and a view of the pool. Restaurants, shops, light rail, and grocery shopping are all within walking distance!



Washer/Dryer Included!



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5034044)