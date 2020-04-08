414 Faison Avenue

Amenities
Furnished, remodeled, pet friendly 3bed/2bath ranch right in the arts district of NODA - Walk to dozens of restaurants and nightlife, the Light Rail and more. 1.5 miles from UPTOWN. Professionally designed interior w/ high end finishes and appliances. Long Term/Short term OK. FAST Wifi, TV with Roku, Keyless Self Entry, Washer & Dryer, and off street parking. Walking distance to all of NoD's live music venues, good eats, breweries, and more! SUPER quick Uber/Lyft. Walkable distance to 2 Blue Lynx Light-rail stations.
**FURNISHED Rental, Stays from 1 week to 1 year negotiable, Pet friendly, Call for Details **