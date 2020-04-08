414 Faison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access key fob access

Furnished, remodeled, pet friendly 3bed/2bath ranch right in the arts district of NODA - Walk to dozens of restaurants and nightlife, the Light Rail and more. 1.5 miles from UPTOWN. Professionally designed interior w/ high end finishes and appliances. Long Term/Short term OK. FAST Wifi, TV with Roku, Keyless Self Entry, Washer & Dryer, and off street parking. Walking distance to all of NoD's live music venues, good eats, breweries, and more! SUPER quick Uber/Lyft. Walkable distance to 2 Blue Lynx Light-rail stations.

**FURNISHED Rental, Stays from 1 week to 1 year negotiable, Pet friendly, Call for Details **