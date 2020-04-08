All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 414 Faison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
414 Faison Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

414 Faison Avenue

414 Faison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

414 Faison Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
key fob access
Furnished, remodeled, pet friendly 3bed/2bath ranch right in the arts district of NODA - Walk to dozens of restaurants and nightlife, the Light Rail and more. 1.5 miles from UPTOWN. Professionally designed interior w/ high end finishes and appliances. Long Term/Short term OK. FAST Wifi, TV with Roku, Keyless Self Entry, Washer & Dryer, and off street parking. Walking distance to all of NoD's live music venues, good eats, breweries, and more! SUPER quick Uber/Lyft. Walkable distance to 2 Blue Lynx Light-rail stations.
**FURNISHED Rental, Stays from 1 week to 1 year negotiable, Pet friendly, Call for Details **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Faison Avenue have any available units?
414 Faison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Faison Avenue have?
Some of 414 Faison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Faison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 Faison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Faison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Faison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 414 Faison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 Faison Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 Faison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Faison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Faison Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 Faison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 Faison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 Faison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Faison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Faison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte