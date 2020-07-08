4017 Kalispell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great Value. One of Largest homes in the area.

5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Huge Bonus Room, Formal Living Room and Dining Room.

Family Room has a cozy Fireplace and Soaring 10 foot ceilings.

Master Bedroom Suite features Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Tray Ceiling and

Walk-in closet with Racks. There is an Open Style Kitchen with breakfast area. Kitchen has New Luxury Plank Flooring. There is also an Over sized Garage. Highland Creek Neighborhood-Hosts many Amenities: Playground, Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Golf course, Recreation Area, Walking Trails. The Home is newly painted throughout. Three Separately Controlled Zones for Heating and A/C.