4017 Kalispell Lane
Last updated November 25 2019 at 7:52 PM

4017 Kalispell Lane

4017 Kalispell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Kalispell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Value. One of Largest homes in the area.
5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Huge Bonus Room, Formal Living Room and Dining Room.
Family Room has a cozy Fireplace and Soaring 10 foot ceilings.
Master Bedroom Suite features Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Tray Ceiling and
Walk-in closet with Racks. There is an Open Style Kitchen with breakfast area. Kitchen has New Luxury Plank Flooring. There is also an Over sized Garage. Highland Creek Neighborhood-Hosts many Amenities: Playground, Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Golf course, Recreation Area, Walking Trails. The Home is newly painted throughout. Three Separately Controlled Zones for Heating and A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Kalispell Lane have any available units?
4017 Kalispell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Kalispell Lane have?
Some of 4017 Kalispell Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Kalispell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Kalispell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Kalispell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Kalispell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4017 Kalispell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Kalispell Lane offers parking.
Does 4017 Kalispell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Kalispell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Kalispell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4017 Kalispell Lane has a pool.
Does 4017 Kalispell Lane have accessible units?
No, 4017 Kalispell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Kalispell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Kalispell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

