3800 Melshire Ln

Amenities
4 Bedroom & 2-1/2 Bath single family home on a cul-de-sac. 2-Car Garage.
Grand foyer, formal living & dining room. Family room w/wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan.
Kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, range hood, disposal & breakfast nook.
Master bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanity & skylight.
Neutral carpet and colors throughout!
Rear deck & private, open treed back yard. This Fall we will be scheduling aeration, weed control, fertilize & reseed the front & back.
North Mecklenburg High School, Alexander Middle School and David Cox Elementary School.
Convenient to great shopping, entertainment, business parks, medical, & minutes to downtown Charlotte. Hop onto I-85, I-485 or I-77.
"Cheshunt" is a Pool Community!
NO SMOKING. NO STUDENT ROOMMATES. NO SECTION 8