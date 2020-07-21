All apartments in Charlotte
How many bedrooms do you need?
3800 Melshire Ln
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

3800 Melshire Ln

3800 Melshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Melshire Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom & 2-1/2 Bath single family home on a cul-de-sac. 2-Car Garage.

Grand foyer, formal living & dining room. Family room w/wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan.

Kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, range hood, disposal & breakfast nook.

Master bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanity & skylight.

Neutral carpet and colors throughout!

Rear deck & private, open treed back yard. This Fall we will be scheduling aeration, weed control, fertilize & reseed the front & back.

North Mecklenburg High School, Alexander Middle School and David Cox Elementary School.

Convenient to great shopping, entertainment, business parks, medical, & minutes to downtown Charlotte. Hop onto I-85, I-485 or I-77.

"Cheshunt" is a Pool Community!

NO SMOKING. NO STUDENT ROOMMATES. NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Melshire Ln have any available units?
3800 Melshire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Melshire Ln have?
Some of 3800 Melshire Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Melshire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Melshire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Melshire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Melshire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Melshire Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Melshire Ln offers parking.
Does 3800 Melshire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Melshire Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Melshire Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Melshire Ln has a pool.
Does 3800 Melshire Ln have accessible units?
No, 3800 Melshire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Melshire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Melshire Ln has units with dishwashers.
