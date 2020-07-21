3800 Melshire Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom & 2-1/2 Bath single family home on a cul-de-sac. 2-Car Garage.



Grand foyer, formal living & dining room. Family room w/wood burning fireplace & ceiling fan.



Kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, range hood, disposal & breakfast nook.



Master bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanity & skylight.



Neutral carpet and colors throughout!



Rear deck & private, open treed back yard. This Fall we will be scheduling aeration, weed control, fertilize & reseed the front & back.



North Mecklenburg High School, Alexander Middle School and David Cox Elementary School.



Convenient to great shopping, entertainment, business parks, medical, & minutes to downtown Charlotte. Hop onto I-85, I-485 or I-77.



"Cheshunt" is a Pool Community!



NO SMOKING. NO STUDENT ROOMMATES. NO SECTION 8