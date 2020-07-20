All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM

3720 Waterton Leas Court · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Waterton Leas Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have any available units?
3720 Waterton Leas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3720 Waterton Leas Court currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Waterton Leas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Waterton Leas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3720 Waterton Leas Court is pet friendly.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court offer parking?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have a pool?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have accessible units?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Waterton Leas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Waterton Leas Court does not have units with air conditioning.
