3634 Eastway Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher oven refrigerator

Excellent opportunity! Great home in awesome location! Easy access to interstates, minutes to Uptown, schools, shopping, restaurants and so much more! First level of the home offers spacious kitchen with granite island! 2 large bedrooms plus a den that could be 3rd bedroom. Large private backyard! Call today for your private showing of this unique home in the heart of Charlotte. *Upstairs offers second living quarters complete with full kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room. Ideal for in-law suite or college student. Can be included in the rent for additional $400 per month.