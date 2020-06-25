All apartments in Charlotte
3634 Eastway Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

3634 Eastway Drive

3634 Eastway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3634 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Excellent opportunity! Great home in awesome location! Easy access to interstates, minutes to Uptown, schools, shopping, restaurants and so much more! First level of the home offers spacious kitchen with granite island! 2 large bedrooms plus a den that could be 3rd bedroom. Large private backyard! Call today for your private showing of this unique home in the heart of Charlotte. *Upstairs offers second living quarters complete with full kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room. Ideal for in-law suite or college student. Can be included in the rent for additional $400 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Eastway Drive have any available units?
3634 Eastway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Eastway Drive have?
Some of 3634 Eastway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Eastway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Eastway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Eastway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Eastway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3634 Eastway Drive offer parking?
No, 3634 Eastway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Eastway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Eastway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Eastway Drive have a pool?
No, 3634 Eastway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Eastway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3634 Eastway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Eastway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 Eastway Drive has units with dishwashers.
