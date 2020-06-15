3617 Selwyn Farms Lane

Amenities
Well appointed executive rental home located only minutes away from Park Rd Shopping Center, south Park Mall and six minutes to Uptown. large floor plan, 3 bedrooms/4th bonus, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, landscaping included. Wonderful hardwood floors on the main. Master suite also on the main level includes a large walk-in closet, tile floors, dual vanities, shower and tub. Also on the main floor: living room/office/study, formal dining room with upgraded plantation shutters. The updated kitchen features a center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast area and bountiful cabinet space. The den features a fireplace. The second level has spacious bedrooms and a large bonus/rec room. Located conveniently close to everything wonderful Charlotte has to offer including a park at Marsh Avenue.