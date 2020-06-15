All apartments in Charlotte
3617 Selwyn Farms Lane

Location

3617 Selwyn Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,390

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3338 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well appointed executive rental home located only minutes away from Park Rd Shopping Center, south Park Mall and six minutes to Uptown. large floor plan, 3 bedrooms/4th bonus, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, landscaping included. Wonderful hardwood floors on the main. Master suite also on the main level includes a large walk-in closet, tile floors, dual vanities, shower and tub. Also on the main floor: living room/office/study, formal dining room with upgraded plantation shutters. The updated kitchen features a center island, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast area and bountiful cabinet space. The den features a fireplace. The second level has spacious bedrooms and a large bonus/rec room. Located conveniently close to everything wonderful Charlotte has to offer including a park at Marsh Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have any available units?
3617 Selwyn Farms Lane has a unit available for $3,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have?
Some of 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Selwyn Farms Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane does offer parking.
Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Selwyn Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
