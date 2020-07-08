Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3419 Rogers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Charlotte, NC
3419 Rogers Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3419 Rogers Street
3419 Rogers Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3419 Rogers Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Two-bedroom unit with fresh paint. Convenient location. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3419 Rogers Street have any available units?
3419 Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3419 Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Rogers Street pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Rogers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3419 Rogers Street offer parking?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have a pool?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
