All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3419 Rogers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3419 Rogers Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

3419 Rogers Street

3419 Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3419 Rogers Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Two-bedroom unit with fresh paint. Convenient location. Please note, renters insurance is required. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Rogers Street have any available units?
3419 Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3419 Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Rogers Street pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Rogers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3419 Rogers Street offer parking?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have a pool?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Rogers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Rogers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte