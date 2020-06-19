Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f015915081 ----

3409 Coldstream Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205



SPECIAL MOVE-IN OFFER! For the first three months get $50.00 of the lease, Pay $845. After that, the rent amount will return to the original rate of $895 a month for remainder of your lease



Come take a look at this Gorgeous Renovated apartment Conveniently located minutes to uptown and plaza Midwood. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning duplex has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom. This home features the following:



*Spacious Living Room with tons of natural lighting.

* Freshly Painted Walls throughout.

* Beautiful Hardwood flooring and Vinyl flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom.

* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort (Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher), spacious counter tops, updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.

*Enjoy doing your laundry at your leisure with your very own Washer And Dryer Connections.

*stunning updated light fixtures throughout.

* Maintenance free Landscaping.

*Garage for parking or storage.



* Conveniently Located Near N Wendover Rd and Independence Blvd This Cozy Apartment In Echo Hills Will Not Last Long! 5 Minutes To Uptown Charlotte! 5 Minutes To Plaza Midwood!



Schedule Your Viewing Now! Call 704.734.9311 to schedule an appointment.



To Submit an Application Now Or For Additional Listings Please Visit Our Website At www.newviewrealtygroup.com