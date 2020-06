Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Matthews! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Matthews, NC. This home is equipped with gas heat and central air. Carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space and a separate dining area. All kitchen appliances are included! The master bedroom has nice vaulted ceilings while the master bathroom features a nice walk-up garden tub! Large fenced in backyard great for entertaining! Surrounded by many stores and shopping centers!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5592889)