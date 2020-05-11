All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3209 Reid Brook Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3209 Reid Brook Ln
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:48 AM

3209 Reid Brook Ln

3209 Reid Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3209 Reid Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have any available units?
3209 Reid Brook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3209 Reid Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Reid Brook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Reid Brook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Reid Brook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln offer parking?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Reid Brook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Reid Brook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte