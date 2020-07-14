All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 PM

3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy

3167 Caldwell Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3167 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Great 3bd townhouse built in 2002. Garage, vaulted ceilings, breakfast area.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have any available units?
3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have?
Some of 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3167 Caldwell Ridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte