3156 Mannington Drive - 1

Freshly painted and updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in highly desirable Willowmere. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Enclosed private back patio. Located less than a minute walk to community amenities which include a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Great school district top to bottom. Located within minutes to 485 , Union County, Brace Family YMCA, and all shopping needs.



$30 Application Fee per Adult. Small discount for 2 year lease or longer.



Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC

Property Manager: Daryl Procunier