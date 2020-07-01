All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3156 Mannington Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3156 Mannington Drive - 1
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM

3156 Mannington Drive - 1

3156 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3156 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Freshly painted and updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse located in highly desirable Willowmere. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Enclosed private back patio. Located less than a minute walk to community amenities which include a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Great school district top to bottom. Located within minutes to 485 , Union County, Brace Family YMCA, and all shopping needs.

$30 Application Fee per Adult. Small discount for 2 year lease or longer.

Managed By CharMeck Properties, LLC
Property Manager: Daryl Procunier

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have any available units?
3156 Mannington Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3156 Mannington Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Mannington Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3156 Mannington Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte