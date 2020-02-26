All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3120 Minnesota Road

3120 Minnesota Road · (704) 944-0004 ext. 2007
Location

3120 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3120 Minnesota Road · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Water included! -
Move-in today. This duplex has been renovated completely. With you very on driveway, large back patio for entertaining family and friends.

Fresh new kitchen with granite counter-tops. New Kitchen tile flooring. New black splash and hardwood floors have been refinished. New appliances including a gas stove. Enjoy the updated bathroom with new vanity and mirror. The shower is a standalone shower with new tile.

Fresh interiors, Refinished hardwood floors updated paint color throughout new light fixtures, new doorknobs, new blinds, Washer and dryer connections.

Self Tour: Rently App- https://use.rently.com/

Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Drive.
This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.

Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage, and recycling are all included!

You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric,

* Amenities
* New Appliances
Refrigerator
Gas Stove

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

(RLNE5652154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3120 Minnesota Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3120 Minnesota Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Minnesota Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3120 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 Minnesota Road does not have units with dishwashers.
