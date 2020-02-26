3120 Minnesota Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Water included! -

Move-in today. This duplex has been renovated completely. With you very on driveway, large back patio for entertaining family and friends.



Fresh new kitchen with granite counter-tops. New Kitchen tile flooring. New black splash and hardwood floors have been refinished. New appliances including a gas stove. Enjoy the updated bathroom with new vanity and mirror. The shower is a standalone shower with new tile.



Fresh interiors, Refinished hardwood floors updated paint color throughout new light fixtures, new doorknobs, new blinds, Washer and dryer connections.



Self Tour: Rently App- https://use.rently.com/



Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485. Freedom Drive.

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.



Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage, and recycling are all included!



You are required to pay the following utilities: Gas , Electric,



* Amenities

* New Appliances

Refrigerator

Gas Stove



Managed By Kinley Properties LLC

833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203



(RLNE5652154)