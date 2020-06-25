All apartments in Charlotte
3116 Commonwealth Avenue
3116 Commonwealth Avenue

3116 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great , Great, Community with Lots of Restaurants, Shopping, Bars and Social Activity in the Plaza Midwood Area. Located within Minutes of Cotswold Shopping, Downtown, Chantilly/7th St. Restaurants & Bo-Jangles Area. Enjoy Coffee on the Terrace minutes away at Harris Teeter. This Home has Hardwoods throughout, Cabinets and Counter Tops are 3 years old, 3-bedrooms, Updated Kitchen w/ Black Appliances includes Dishwasher and Microwave. Large Rear Bedroom has Private Entrance. Fenced Backyard. Great Price to Live in one of Charlotte's Hottest Neighborhoods. FIREPLACE IS COSMETIC ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
3116 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 3116 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
