Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

309 Hurston Circle

309 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

309 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing location for an uptown townhome - close to everything! This great rental has it all including, granite countertops, gas range, microwave, refrigerator, energy efficient washer and dryer, and gorgeous wood floors. The home also has an enclosed patio that is fenced in and paved. It backs up to a very private wooded area. Both bedrooms have their own private baths on the second level. Amazing gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors in the great room. Energy efficient interior unit. Close to restaurants, shops and all of the best Charlotte entertainment. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Hurston Circle have any available units?
309 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 309 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
309 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 309 Hurston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 309 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 309 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 309 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 309 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 309 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 309 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.
