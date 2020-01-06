309 Hurston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing location for an uptown townhome - close to everything! This great rental has it all including, granite countertops, gas range, microwave, refrigerator, energy efficient washer and dryer, and gorgeous wood floors. The home also has an enclosed patio that is fenced in and paved. It backs up to a very private wooded area. Both bedrooms have their own private baths on the second level. Amazing gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors in the great room. Energy efficient interior unit. Close to restaurants, shops and all of the best Charlotte entertainment. See it today!