Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan community garden

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming brick ranch in highly desired Country Club Heights. This 2 bedroom 2 bath house has been completely renovated all the way through. New kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, with large open kitchen space and island. Master bathroom has double vanity, walk in shower, with rainfall shower head. Large fenced in back yard, storage shed and plenty of space for your pets to play. Walk to Country Club Heights Community Garden, or be in Midwood in less than 5 minutes drive.