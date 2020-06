300 5th Street W

Amenities

STUNNING PENTHOUSE ON 6TH AND 7TH FLOOR, BALCONY IS OVERLOOKING POOL, PUTTING GREEN, FOUNTAIN, OUTDOOR TV & FIREPLACE, INTERIOR OF THE UNIT HAS A WALL OF GLASS OVER LOOKING COURTYARD AREA. GATED GARAGE, HARRIS TEETER IS ON MAIN FLOOR ATTACHED TO GARAGE, MINUTES TO BOTH STADIUMS , SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, INTERIOR HAS ALL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS OVEN, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER & SINK, STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER, BLINDS IN ALL WINDOWS, VERY UPSCALE BUILDING, CONCIERGE, BAR, MEDIA AND SITTING AREA, 24 HOUR STATE OF THE ART GYM, PRIVATE ENTRY FOR TENANTS FROM STREET LEVEL TO MAILBOXES AND BUILDING ACCESS.