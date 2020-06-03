2925 Westwinds Court

Amenities

Windsong Village 3 Bedroom House - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This home offers a 1-car garage and a nice front yard great for relaxing. There is carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Appliances included are a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections. Gas Heat and central air. Located near many restaurants and shops as well as conveniently close to I-485.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



