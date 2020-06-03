All apartments in Charlotte
2925 Westwinds Court
2925 Westwinds Court

2925 Westwinds Court · (704) 335-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2925 Westwinds Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Windsong Village 3 Bedroom House - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This home offers a 1-car garage and a nice front yard great for relaxing. There is carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in the kitchen. Appliances included are a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections. Gas Heat and central air. Located near many restaurants and shops as well as conveniently close to I-485.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5569969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Westwinds Court have any available units?
2925 Westwinds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Westwinds Court have?
Some of 2925 Westwinds Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Westwinds Court currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Westwinds Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Westwinds Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Westwinds Court is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Westwinds Court offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Westwinds Court does offer parking.
Does 2925 Westwinds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Westwinds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Westwinds Court have a pool?
No, 2925 Westwinds Court does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Westwinds Court have accessible units?
No, 2925 Westwinds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Westwinds Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Westwinds Court has units with dishwashers.
