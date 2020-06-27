All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

2924 Little Stream Ct

2924 Little Stream Court · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Little Stream Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Nice Townhome Ready for Move-in! - Comfortable 3BR/2.5 BA townhouse in Summerfield off of Margaret Wallace. Community has a pool for you to enjoy your summer months. Great location near Independence Blvd.
Open living - dining room. Full kitchen with blonde cabinetry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Storage closet attached to unit. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and its own bath. Bedrooms nicely sized. Neutral decor throughout. Water is included. Make this your new home!
Electric and gas

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2397783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Little Stream Ct have any available units?
2924 Little Stream Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 Little Stream Ct have?
Some of 2924 Little Stream Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Little Stream Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Little Stream Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Little Stream Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2924 Little Stream Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2924 Little Stream Ct offer parking?
No, 2924 Little Stream Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2924 Little Stream Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Little Stream Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Little Stream Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2924 Little Stream Ct has a pool.
Does 2924 Little Stream Ct have accessible units?
No, 2924 Little Stream Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Little Stream Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2924 Little Stream Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

