2924 Little Stream Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Nice Townhome Ready for Move-in! - Comfortable 3BR/2.5 BA townhouse in Summerfield off of Margaret Wallace. Community has a pool for you to enjoy your summer months. Great location near Independence Blvd.

Open living - dining room. Full kitchen with blonde cabinetry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Storage closet attached to unit. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet and its own bath. Bedrooms nicely sized. Neutral decor throughout. Water is included. Make this your new home!

Electric and gas



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2397783)