All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2904 Rush Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2904 Rush Ave.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2904 Rush Ave.

2904 Rush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2904 Rush Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to show! - Minutes from downtown Charlotte and all major highways. Home features, 1 bedroom, 1 bath all brick duplex. Home is all electric with central heat/air. Home has fresh paint throughout, new flooring and comes with courtesy use Electric range/oven & refrigerator. This unit has street parking only. Rent does include lawn care

Call/ Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

(RLNE5433630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Rush Ave. have any available units?
2904 Rush Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Rush Ave. have?
Some of 2904 Rush Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Rush Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Rush Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Rush Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Rush Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Rush Ave. offer parking?
No, 2904 Rush Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Rush Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Rush Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Rush Ave. have a pool?
No, 2904 Rush Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Rush Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2904 Rush Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Rush Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Rush Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte