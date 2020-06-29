2904 Rush Ave.

Amenities
Available to show! - Minutes from downtown Charlotte and all major highways. Home features, 1 bedroom, 1 bath all brick duplex. Home is all electric with central heat/air. Home has fresh paint throughout, new flooring and comes with courtesy use Electric range/oven & refrigerator. This unit has street parking only. Rent does include lawn care
Call/ Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.
(RLNE5433630)