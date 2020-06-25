2806 Denview Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom Home! - This is a great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring and tile through out. The kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. This home is conveniently located near I-77 for an easy commute!



**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4814897)