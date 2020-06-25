Lovely 3 Bedroom Home! - This is a great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring and tile through out. The kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. This home is conveniently located near I-77 for an easy commute!
**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4814897)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2806 Denview Lane have any available units?
2806 Denview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Denview Lane have?
Some of 2806 Denview Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Denview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Denview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.