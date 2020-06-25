All apartments in Charlotte
2806 Denview Lane

2806 Denview Lane
Location

2806 Denview Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home! - This is a great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom. Hardwood flooring and tile through out. The kitchen has a refrigerator and stove. This home is conveniently located near I-77 for an easy commute!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4814897)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Denview Lane have any available units?
2806 Denview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Denview Lane have?
Some of 2806 Denview Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Denview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Denview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Denview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2806 Denview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2806 Denview Lane offer parking?
No, 2806 Denview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Denview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Denview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Denview Lane have a pool?
No, 2806 Denview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Denview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2806 Denview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Denview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Denview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
