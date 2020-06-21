2746 Dogwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This updated spacious ranch home features 2 bedrooms, Office, 1 Bathroom and over 1100 square feet. It has beautiful original hardwoods through half of the home. Updated kitchen flooring and appliances. Updated full bath with modern vanity and tile surround. Den and office area at the back of the house. The home also has a deck and large back yard with mature trees. Located just off of Graham St. near Atando. Short distance to I-77, I-85 and minutes from NODA area or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1100 deposit.