Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2746 Dogwood Avenue

2746 Dogwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Dogwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated spacious ranch home features 2 bedrooms, Office, 1 Bathroom and over 1100 square feet. It has beautiful original hardwoods through half of the home. Updated kitchen flooring and appliances. Updated full bath with modern vanity and tile surround. Den and office area at the back of the house. The home also has a deck and large back yard with mature trees. Located just off of Graham St. near Atando. Short distance to I-77, I-85 and minutes from NODA area or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1100 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have any available units?
2746 Dogwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have?
Some of 2746 Dogwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Dogwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Dogwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Dogwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Dogwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Dogwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Dogwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2746 Dogwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2746 Dogwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Dogwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Dogwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
