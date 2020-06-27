All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2721 Irby Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2721 Irby Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

2721 Irby Drive

2721 Irby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2721 Irby Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous rare opportunity for a fully furnished townhome in the heart of Myers Park! First one of complex to be finished and well worth it. Wide open concept with dining area, living area and kitchen all connected. The showpiece of the downstairs is the climate controlled wine cellar that houses approximately 1000 bottles...dazzle your guests while entertaining! 3 large bedroom on second floor all on-suite with large closets for storage, with a niche for a office AND 3 outdoor living spaces (2 screened porches and 1 front porch.) Walk out your front door to the best park in Charlotte....Freedom park just blocks away. Walking distance to 3 areas (Dilworth, Selwyn and Woodlawn and Park Road Shopping Center) Come view this fabulous almost new home! This gem won't last long! :-)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Irby Drive have any available units?
2721 Irby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 Irby Drive have?
Some of 2721 Irby Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Irby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Irby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Irby Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Irby Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2721 Irby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Irby Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Irby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Irby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Irby Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Irby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Irby Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Irby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Irby Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Irby Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte