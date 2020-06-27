2721 Irby Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous rare opportunity for a fully furnished townhome in the heart of Myers Park! First one of complex to be finished and well worth it. Wide open concept with dining area, living area and kitchen all connected. The showpiece of the downstairs is the climate controlled wine cellar that houses approximately 1000 bottles...dazzle your guests while entertaining! 3 large bedroom on second floor all on-suite with large closets for storage, with a niche for a office AND 3 outdoor living spaces (2 screened porches and 1 front porch.) Walk out your front door to the best park in Charlotte....Freedom park just blocks away. Walking distance to 3 areas (Dilworth, Selwyn and Woodlawn and Park Road Shopping Center) Come view this fabulous almost new home! This gem won't last long! :-)