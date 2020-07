Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Brick Ranch w/Great Yard! Minutes From Uptown Charlotte! - You do not want to miss this incredible deal! Brick ranch literally about 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte located on the quiet street off Athens Place. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout, neutral tones, large sunroom, updated bathroom with Ikea fixtures, and good sized rooms. The yard is large and private. Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5694531)