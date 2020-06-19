264 W Bland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A Gem in South End - a few blocks from light Rail, Restaurants - Talk about a great Location. Only a few blocks from the light Rail station. Restaurants and bars walking distance from this townhome in Southend. Townhome has beautiful hardwoods both on the main floor and second floor. Fabulous granite and Stainless steel kitchen with eat in area. The townhome has an open design for entertaining. Ceiling fans in some rooms. A very private office space downstairs on the first floor. Perfect rental for your uptown commute, yet private enough to enjoy the city.1 Car Garage. Townhouse comes with Full size washer and dryer. Heating and Air throughout the Home.



(RLNE2108537)