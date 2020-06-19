All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 264 W Bland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
264 W Bland Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

264 W Bland Street

264 West Bland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
The South End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

264 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Gem in South End - a few blocks from light Rail, Restaurants - Talk about a great Location. Only a few blocks from the light Rail station. Restaurants and bars walking distance from this townhome in Southend. Townhome has beautiful hardwoods both on the main floor and second floor. Fabulous granite and Stainless steel kitchen with eat in area. The townhome has an open design for entertaining. Ceiling fans in some rooms. A very private office space downstairs on the first floor. Perfect rental for your uptown commute, yet private enough to enjoy the city.1 Car Garage. Townhouse comes with Full size washer and dryer. Heating and Air throughout the Home.

(RLNE2108537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 W Bland Street have any available units?
264 W Bland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 W Bland Street have?
Some of 264 W Bland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 W Bland Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 W Bland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 W Bland Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 W Bland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 264 W Bland Street offer parking?
Yes, 264 W Bland Street offers parking.
Does 264 W Bland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 W Bland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 W Bland Street have a pool?
No, 264 W Bland Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 W Bland Street have accessible units?
No, 264 W Bland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 W Bland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 W Bland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte