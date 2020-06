Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute ranch home in West Charlotte in super convenient location - easy walking distance to Lucky Dog Bark and Brew, Aldi's, Noble's Smoke House, etc. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertop space, separate dining room and living room with beautiful old fireplace (decorative only). 2 good sized bedrooms and 1 smaller one, perfect as office. Beautiful hardwood floors. Large fenced back yard. Older storage building in back yard w small garage, can be used for parking or storage.