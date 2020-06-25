All apartments in Charlotte
2612 Park Rd, Unit E

2612 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Dilworth Edge Community -
Awesome 2Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom in the Dilworth Edge Community
Dilworth Edge is a low-rise condominium located in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte. These condos are orientated around courtyards with balconies open to the courtyard. They offer the convenience of a central location at an economical price point.

The community features a swimming pool and assigned parking. There is a variety of things to do within a short distance of this complex including shopping and dining.

(RLNE4831628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have any available units?
2612 Park Rd, Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have?
Some of 2612 Park Rd, Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Park Rd, Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Park Rd, Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Park Rd, Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E offers parking.
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E has a pool.
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have accessible units?
No, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Park Rd, Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
