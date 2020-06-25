Dilworth Edge Community - Awesome 2Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom in the Dilworth Edge Community Dilworth Edge is a low-rise condominium located in the Dilworth neighborhood of Charlotte. These condos are orientated around courtyards with balconies open to the courtyard. They offer the convenience of a central location at an economical price point.
The community features a swimming pool and assigned parking. There is a variety of things to do within a short distance of this complex including shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have any available units?
2612 Park Rd, Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Park Rd, Unit E have?
Some of 2612 Park Rd, Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Park Rd, Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Park Rd, Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.