2535 Statesville Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rental application only available and subject to approval by Home Partners. Rent to Own option available throughout length of lease. Apply by contacting Listing Agent. Welcome home to this one of a kind Metro townhome in highly desirable Brightwalk. Property is one of very few floorplans that is an end unit with four bedrooms! Features include quartz countertops throughout kitchen as well as upgraded tile on backsplash and showers. First floor features oversized two car garage and full bed and bathroom perfect for guests. The second floor features a open layout with dining area, massive kitchen island, walk in pantry and spacious living area that leads to walkout balcony with great sunsets. Third floor has master bedroom/bathroom, two full sized bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Nearby features include Anita Stroud Park, Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center and Heist's newly opened second location! Live within minutes of Uptown, NoDa and Plaza Midwood!