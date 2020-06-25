All apartments in Charlotte
2535 Statesville Avenue
2535 Statesville Avenue

2535 Statesville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2535 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental application only available and subject to approval by Home Partners. Rent to Own option available throughout length of lease. Apply by contacting Listing Agent. Welcome home to this one of a kind Metro townhome in highly desirable Brightwalk. Property is one of very few floorplans that is an end unit with four bedrooms! Features include quartz countertops throughout kitchen as well as upgraded tile on backsplash and showers. First floor features oversized two car garage and full bed and bathroom perfect for guests. The second floor features a open layout with dining area, massive kitchen island, walk in pantry and spacious living area that leads to walkout balcony with great sunsets. Third floor has master bedroom/bathroom, two full sized bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Nearby features include Anita Stroud Park, Camp North End, Double Oaks Aquatic Center and Heist's newly opened second location! Live within minutes of Uptown, NoDa and Plaza Midwood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

