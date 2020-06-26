Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2520 Dundeen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2520 Dundeen Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2520 Dundeen Street
2520 Dundeen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Washington Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2520 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights
Amenities
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2520 Dundeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2520 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Dundeen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Dundeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Dundeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte