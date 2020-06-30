2519 Hampton Glen Court

Amenities

Large family home in Matthews, NC. Convenient to shopping, dining, & Brace Family YMCA. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. There is a guest suite on the first floor complete with an attached full bath. Large great room with gas fireplace that opens to a the large kitchen and breakfast area. There is also a formal living room and dining room downstairs. The home has just been painted inside. Kitchen has a new SS Refrigerator, and new Granite Countertops. Tons of storage available with 42" cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find a roomy loft area and a master bedroom with tray ceiling and attached master bath. There is also a large bonus room with closet that can be used as a 5th bedroom along with 2 other bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a large patio out back perfect for outdoor living & entertaining.