2519 Hampton Glen Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

2519 Hampton Glen Court

2519 Hampton Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Hampton Glen Court, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Large family home in Matthews, NC. Convenient to shopping, dining, & Brace Family YMCA. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. There is a guest suite on the first floor complete with an attached full bath. Large great room with gas fireplace that opens to a the large kitchen and breakfast area. There is also a formal living room and dining room downstairs. The home has just been painted inside. Kitchen has a new SS Refrigerator, and new Granite Countertops. Tons of storage available with 42" cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find a roomy loft area and a master bedroom with tray ceiling and attached master bath. There is also a large bonus room with closet that can be used as a 5th bedroom along with 2 other bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a large patio out back perfect for outdoor living & entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have any available units?
2519 Hampton Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have?
Some of 2519 Hampton Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Hampton Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Hampton Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Hampton Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Hampton Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Hampton Glen Court offers parking.
Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Hampton Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have a pool?
No, 2519 Hampton Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2519 Hampton Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Hampton Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Hampton Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

