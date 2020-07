Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Furnished Rental in Southend, includes all utilities. This newer townhome in Southend has wood floors, all appliances, trendy layout, one car garage and location, location, location! This is a great opportunity convenient to the light rail and all that Southend has to offer. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.