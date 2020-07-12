/
brookhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
335 Apartments for rent in Brookhill, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,246
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1222 sqft
Close to restaurants and galleries, and a large pet park. Variety of floor plans, high-end finishes and lots of natural light. Two saltwater pools, fire pit and state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,209
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1137 sqft
Enjoy a smoke-free and pet-friendly community with these stylish apartments. Expect luxury features such as stainless steel finishing, in-unit laundry, and your own private patio and balcony. Amenities include valet service and dog grooming area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,435
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1052 sqft
TOUR FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today! Uncover the uncommon.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
147 Units Available
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,395
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1381 sqft
At Hub South End, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2520 South Boulevard
2520 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
998 sqft
Contact community directly (980) 237-6770 for a showing. Mention MLS marketing to receive special if any.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
335 W Doggett Street
335 Doggett St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,193
561 sqft
Contact community directly (980-237-2309) reference the MLS as lead source to receive special.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
125 W Tremont Ave
125 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1439 sqft
***offering a limited time discount of $1650/month for the remainder of the lease!! Currently paying 1980/month.
Results within 1 mile of Brookhill
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,114
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1105 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchens. Resort-style grounds feature a Lynx cafe, pool, VR fitness studio, pet spa and rooftop terrace. Adjacent to New Bern Station of the Lynx Rail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1206 sqft
Prime South End location with easy access to highways and Lynx public transportation. Ten-foot ceilings, granite counters, stainless appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
32 Units Available
1100 South
1100 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,260
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1063 sqft
A sophisticated apartment complex featuring a plethora of bespoke amenities including wine room, bocce court, business center and lobby. Rooms come with patio/balcony and extra storage. Very near Carson Station and the John Belk Fwy.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1674 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,749
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1512 sqft
Luxury units with scenic city views feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour concierge. Tenants have access to pool, media room, coffee bar, clubhouse, and gym. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
29 Units Available
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,211
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1142 sqft
Exquisite apartments feature gorgeous skyline views, high ceilings and large rooms. There is in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Apartment amenities include valet service, a saltwater pool, gym and a bocce court.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
30 Units Available
Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,195
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1279 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointmes only. Our Virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
89 Units Available
Bradham
145 New Bern Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1209 sqft
Bradham, located in Southend, offers an ideal location with brand new apartments that feature upscale finishes and unmatched amenities. Enjoy the fitness studio with flex yoga space or the expansive pool courtyard with outdoor grill stations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1517 Cleveland Ave
1517 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Dilworth Condo! 2br/1ba. Walk to Bland Light Rail - Property Id: 24910 Charming 2 BR 1 BA condo for rent in Dilworth! Move in dates flexible. Great porch! Plenty of parking. Hard wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 Dunkirk Drive
1742 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1503 sqft
1742 Dunkirk Drive Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO VIEW! Spectacular 3 bed / 2 Bath Home - In the Heart of Charlotte! - Go to: RENTrrc.
