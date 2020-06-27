All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 241 Wakefield Drive D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
241 Wakefield Drive D
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

241 Wakefield Drive D

241 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

241 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit D Available 09/01/19 MYERS PARK. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! - Property Id: 35723

Available Sept 1st! - Selwyn Village. One Bedroom / One Bath for rent. $995 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. This is a condo in a small quiet neighborhood (Selwyn Village). Pet friendly! Water and trash pick-up included. One year agreement. Freshly updated and painted! Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range. Certain pets will be considered for a $25, per month, per pet. One month rental deposit, 3 references, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the CLT XTrails, Selwyn Pub, and live in Myers Park area. Short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! 241-D Wakefield Drive. Call or text 336-327-3336 to see the unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/35723p
Property Id 35723

(RLNE5068151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Wakefield Drive D have any available units?
241 Wakefield Drive D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Wakefield Drive D have?
Some of 241 Wakefield Drive D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Wakefield Drive D currently offering any rent specials?
241 Wakefield Drive D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Wakefield Drive D pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Wakefield Drive D is pet friendly.
Does 241 Wakefield Drive D offer parking?
No, 241 Wakefield Drive D does not offer parking.
Does 241 Wakefield Drive D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Wakefield Drive D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Wakefield Drive D have a pool?
No, 241 Wakefield Drive D does not have a pool.
Does 241 Wakefield Drive D have accessible units?
No, 241 Wakefield Drive D does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Wakefield Drive D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Wakefield Drive D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte