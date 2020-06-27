241 Wakefield Drive D

Amenities

Available Sept 1st! - Selwyn Village. One Bedroom / One Bath for rent. $995 a month. Non Smoking rental unit. This is a condo in a small quiet neighborhood (Selwyn Village). Pet friendly! Water and trash pick-up included. One year agreement. Freshly updated and painted! Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range. Certain pets will be considered for a $25, per month, per pet. One month rental deposit, 3 references, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the CLT XTrails, Selwyn Pub, and live in Myers Park area. Short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! 241-D Wakefield Drive. Call or text 336-327-3336 to see the unit.

