2216 Yadkin Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home Located off N. Davidson and near Matheson, just minutes from Codelia Park in The Villa Heights area.



Available for a September 1, 2019 move in



This home features:



* Living room

* Kitchen with fridge and stove

* Central air and gas heat

* Laundry hook ups

* Hardwood floors

* Spacious backyard



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



School Assignments:



Highland Renaissance Academy

Eastway Middle

Garinger High School