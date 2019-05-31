All apartments in Charlotte
2216 Yadkin Ave
2216 Yadkin Ave

2216 Yadkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Villa Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home Located off N. Davidson and near Matheson, just minutes from Codelia Park in The Villa Heights area.

Available for a September 1, 2019 move in

This home features:

* Living room
* Kitchen with fridge and stove
* Central air and gas heat
* Laundry hook ups
* Hardwood floors
* Spacious backyard

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings are on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

School Assignments:

Highland Renaissance Academy
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Yadkin Ave have any available units?
2216 Yadkin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Yadkin Ave have?
Some of 2216 Yadkin Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Yadkin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Yadkin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Yadkin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Yadkin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Yadkin Ave offer parking?
No, 2216 Yadkin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Yadkin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Yadkin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Yadkin Ave have a pool?
No, 2216 Yadkin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Yadkin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2216 Yadkin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Yadkin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Yadkin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
