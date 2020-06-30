All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:27 AM

2203 Remount Road

2203 Remount Road · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for space, comfort and a touch of luxury? This home is perfect for you! Sitting on a large corner lot, this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is nestled in the heart of the upcoming Ashley Park community. Offering 1500+ square feet, brand new gorgeous flooring throughout, fresh paint, large fenced in back yard, garage and ample space. This is the perfect set up for a family or friends gathering. Have the peace and quiet desired in your new home and enjoy being close to excellent shopping, restaurants, local parks and within minutes from Uptown! Schedule your tour and apply today to lock in your new home!

Please visit our website www.rentbottomline.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Remount Road have any available units?
2203 Remount Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2203 Remount Road currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Remount Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Remount Road pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Remount Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2203 Remount Road offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Remount Road offers parking.
Does 2203 Remount Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Remount Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Remount Road have a pool?
No, 2203 Remount Road does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Remount Road have accessible units?
No, 2203 Remount Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Remount Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Remount Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Remount Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Remount Road does not have units with air conditioning.

