216 Wakefield Drive A
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

216 Wakefield Drive A

216 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

216 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit A Available 09/01/20 MYERS PARK. LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 18164

MYERS PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. $1,250 a month, bottom unit flat. Non Smoking rental unit. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. Pet friendly! One year agreement. Freshly painted! Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. Certain pets will be considered for a $295, per pet, non refundable pet deposit. One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available to move in September 1st. $45 Application fee. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 216-A Wakefield Drive. Call or text to see the unit 336-327-3336.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18164
Property Id 18164

(RLNE5868062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Wakefield Drive A have any available units?
216 Wakefield Drive A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Wakefield Drive A have?
Some of 216 Wakefield Drive A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Wakefield Drive A currently offering any rent specials?
216 Wakefield Drive A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Wakefield Drive A pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Wakefield Drive A is pet friendly.
Does 216 Wakefield Drive A offer parking?
No, 216 Wakefield Drive A does not offer parking.
Does 216 Wakefield Drive A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Wakefield Drive A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Wakefield Drive A have a pool?
No, 216 Wakefield Drive A does not have a pool.
Does 216 Wakefield Drive A have accessible units?
No, 216 Wakefield Drive A does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Wakefield Drive A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Wakefield Drive A has units with dishwashers.
