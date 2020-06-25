216 Wakefield Drive A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit A Available 09/01/20 MYERS PARK. LOCATION! LOCATION! SELWYN VILLAGE - Property Id: 18164



MYERS PARK AREA. GREAT LOCATION! Selwyn Village. 2BD / 1BA. $1,250 a month, bottom unit flat. Non Smoking rental unit. More than enough room for one and spacious enough for two. Pet friendly! One year agreement. Freshly painted! Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave above range, water, trash, landscaping. Hardwood floors. Certain pets will be considered for a $295, per pet, non refundable pet deposit. One month rental deposit, credit check (rent must be less than 30% of renter's gross monthly income per W-2's), and two prior landlords references. Location is everything! Walk to Montford, Park Rd Shopping Center, Shops on Selwyn, the Greenway, and live in Myers Park. Very short drive to Uptown and South Park. Don't miss this great opportunity! Available to move in September 1st. $45 Application fee. Due to popular demand, first approved applicant with security deposit and earliest move in date will get preference. 216-A Wakefield Drive. Call or text to see the unit 336-327-3336.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18164

Property Id 18164



(RLNE5868062)