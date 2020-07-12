/
/
/
touchstone village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
202 Apartments for rent in Touchstone Village, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1163 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7929 Reunion Row Drive
7929 Reunion Row Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2375 sqft
INCENTIVE: 50% off first month rent with an approved application and move in by July 31, 2020. Beautiful, brand new Executive townhome in bustling, popular Rea Farms.
Results within 1 mile of Touchstone Village
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
$
7 Units Available
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1104 sqft
At Beverley, home is a retreat. With a rooftop deck, spacious, upscale clubhouse, high-end fitness center, outdoor putting greens, and resort-style saltwater pool, residents can live luxuriously.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Road
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6782 Vlosi Drive
6782 Vlosi Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Carmel Heights - Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Carmel Heights. Both bedrooms are large. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity and walkin closet. Water and Lawn Maintenance is included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886270)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10801 Summitt Tree Ct
10801 Summitt Tree Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2477 sqft
In the heart of the Ballantyne area you'll find Thornhill... walk to Stonecrest Shopping Center! This renovated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath feels like it has two master bedrooms... one down and one up. Just under 2,500 sq.ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11102 Harrowfield Road
11102 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Huge Bedrooms 2 Baths near Ballantyne and I-485 - Property Id: 310261 2 huge bedrooms 2 bath condo in excellent condition and remodeled, near I-485 and Ballantyne. Property is on bus line.
Results within 5 miles of Touchstone Village
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
207 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
39 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$876
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
66 Units Available
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
67 Units Available
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1742 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets. Plenty of on-site amenities, including a sauna, guest suite, media room and conference room. Close to SouthPark Mall. Within a short drive of I-77.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
920 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCWeddington, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCBelmont, NC