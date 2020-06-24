All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2120 N Brevard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2120 N Brevard Street
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

2120 N Brevard Street

2120 North Brevard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Optimist Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Optimist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
lobby
Lease through Mike Modia and Hoover Gutierrez and receive a $250 IKEA GIFT CARD at lease signing! Call 704-774-8444 or email info@MGCarolina.com. Other incentives may apply on selected units. For more information visit www.MGCarolina.com. Brand NEW Amazing Apartments in Artsy NoDa! Live where your commute to downtown is a quick Lift or Uber away! Amenities include: Gated Electronic Entrance, On Site Mgmt, Family Friendly, Energy Efficient Appliances, Single Basin Kitchen Sink, Granite Countertops, Funky Pendant Lighting, Plank Flooring, Kitchen Island, Modern Fixtures, Extra Wide Hallways, Community Pool and MORE! Grab your coffee and snacks to go in the Lobby at our Mini Cafe or enjoy a cold beverage after work! You will be IMPRESSED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 N Brevard Street have any available units?
2120 N Brevard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 N Brevard Street have?
Some of 2120 N Brevard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 N Brevard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2120 N Brevard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 N Brevard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2120 N Brevard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2120 N Brevard Street offer parking?
No, 2120 N Brevard Street does not offer parking.
Does 2120 N Brevard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 N Brevard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 N Brevard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2120 N Brevard Street has a pool.
Does 2120 N Brevard Street have accessible units?
No, 2120 N Brevard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 N Brevard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 N Brevard Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte